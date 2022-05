PETALING JAYA: A Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) student has been found dead in her hostel room, The Star Online reports.

Kubang Pasu district police chief Supt Rodzi Abu Hassan said the police have classified the case as sudden death.

“We are not concluding the death due to electric shock as the forensic report is still pending,“ he reportedly said.

The victim, was found dead in her hostel room on Monday.