Varsity student loses over RM11,000 in phone scam

LABUAN: A 21-year-old university student was duped out of RM11,450 by scam syndicate members last week.

Labuan police chief Supt. Muhamad Farid Ahmad said the student received a phone call on May 8 from two unidentified men who claimed to be a Labuan-based policeman and a court officer respectively.

“The ‘officers’ informed the student that her identity was used by individuals to open an account involved in crime and money laundering cases ... and to clear her name from the alleged criminal charges, the impersonators asked the victim to disclose her bank account details for ‘investigation purposes’.

“The victim panicked and followed the suspects’ instructions and immediately provided them with her online banking information, such as her username and password.

“Smelling something fishy later, she checked her bank account and found that her savings had already been transferred to a different account,” he said.

Farid said the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years and whipping, and a fine, if convicted. — Bernama