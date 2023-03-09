Vegetable farmer loses over RM100,000 to investment scam

KUANTAN: A vegetable farmer’s wish for a quick profit turned into a disaster when he lost RM108,344 after an investment scheme he joined turned out to be nonexistent.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the 34-year-old victim claimed to have joined the investment through a WeChat application last Wednesday (Aug 30).

“The investment only required the victim to purchase ‘points’ to gain profits, which attracted him, and he continued to participate because he was promised substantial returns.

“The victim eventually made seven payment transactions through online fund transfers to four accounts provided by the suspect,“ he said in a statement today.

The victim realised he was deceived after not receiving any profits despite investing a significant amount, leading him to file a report at the Cameron Highlands District Police Headquarters yesterday, Yahya added.

The public is advised to be cautious and not easily influenced by investment schemes promising easy and substantial profits. They should verify account numbers received through social media links to avoid falling victim to scams. - Bernama