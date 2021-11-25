Vegetable price hike: KPDNHEP refutes CAP claims

KUALA LUMPUR: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has found no cases of vegetable price hike of up to 200 per cent as claimed by the Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) on Tuesday.

Deputy minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said the findings of the investigation carried out by the ministry also revealed that CAP could not identify the location of the incident.

“When our enforcement officers went to the ground to investigate, they were told by CAP that they were not sure where the incident took place, they said it was just based on hearsay,” he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2022 at the Committee level for KPDNHEP, in the Dewan Rakyat, today.

Nevertheless, Rosol said the investigation found that there was an increase in vegetable prices but not as high as claimed.

Earlier during the debate session, several Members of Parliament (MPs) raised the issue of higher food prices, including vegetables and bread which had affected the people.

In this regard, Rosol urged the public to lodge a report to the ministry such as through the e-Aduan portal if they find a sudden increase in the prices of goods so that enforcement officers could monitor the situation and take action as soon as possible.

On the issue of the increase in prices of bread products by a leading bread producer on Dec 1, Rosol said the ministry would look into the matter.

A total of 17 MPs from the government, opposition and independent bloc took part in the debate session.

The estimated operating expenditure of RM1,094,676,700 allocated to KPDNHEP in the 2022 Budget was later approved by a majority voice vote.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues Monday. — Bernama