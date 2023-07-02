Vegetable shortage: Fama instructed to identify affected areas

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) has been instructed to identify areas affected by a shortage in vegetable supply, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said.

The measure was important to enable his ministry to mobilise the existing vegetable supply chain immediately to fill the shortage in affected areas.

“We will conduct a data study so that supply can be sent from areas with surplus to areas suffering shortages.

“We hope this matter can be resolved as soon as possible,” he told the media after visiting a swiftlet nest processing plant owned by Asiawalit Resources Sdn Bhd at Taman Perindustrian Pusat Bandar Puchong near here today.

Since last week, several states were reported to have suffered shortages of several types of vegetables following continuous heavy rains and floods that affected vegetable farms in Johor, Pahang and Perak.

This resulted in a hike in vegetable prices, with Malacca reporting a 10 to 20 per cent increase.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said the supply of fresh ingredients such as eggs and chicken was generally adequate and stable, with prices still under control.

“As Ramadan approaches, we see an issue with the supply of beef as usually many would hold feasts in mosques and other community centres.

“Therefore, the need to ensure a supply of beef is required to sustain demand throughout Ramadan till Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” he said.

On his visit to the swiftlet nest processing centre, he said it was meaningful, as the government was hoping for the creation of more centres to fulfil the high export demand to China, which also would result in more jobs.

“We know that the burgeoning population in China can afford such products and we will export anything there, as long as it complies with health regulations,” he added. - Bernama