Vehicle procurement: MACC detains special officer of government dept head

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained a special officer to the head of a government agency with the title ‘Datuk’ who was previously arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes in connection with the appointment of a company for the purpose of acquiring four vehicles on 2017.

An MACC source said the 38-year-old man was detained at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya yesterday when he came in to give a statement.

The man is now in remand for seven days until Oct 26 after Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin allowed a remand application made by the MACC at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court today.

MACC senior director of investigation Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim confirmed the man’s arrest to enable the case to be investigated in accordance with Section 17 (a) and Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.

Yesterday, MACC reportedly arrested the head of the department for suspected abuse of power in connection with the procurement of four vehicles totalling more than RM290,000 for the use of a programme implemented by the agency. - Bernama