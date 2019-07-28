Vehicle show rooms and service centres urged to tighten security

KUALA TERENGGANU: Car show rooms and service centres in Terengganu are reminded to tighten security at their premises following a spat of car theft incidents in such centres lately.

The latest incident was reported early Friday morning when three four-wheel-drive vehicles worth nearly RM400,000 were stolen.

Last February, four vehicles were taken from a show room and service centre in Kuala Nerus involving losses of nearly RM540,000.

In giving that advice, Terengganu Police Chief Datuk Aidi Ismail said police believed there was a link between the two cases based on the similar modus operandi of breaking windows or doors before taking off with several vehicles on show.

Speaking to reporters after attending the Contingent Police Headquarters monthly assembly here today, he said: “We have found that the security aspects of both the premises involved were very weak with no security guards. The security alarm systems and closed-circuit cameras were also not functioning. “

He said the car keys should also be kept in a safe, not, for example, in a drawer, which would facilitate break ins.

He said so far no arrests have been made for the two cases and police are investigating all aspects including whether the vehicles were smuggled to a neighbouring country or have been taken apart to be used as spare-parts.

In another development, Aidi said the Terengganu contingent police had shown good results in terms of state crime solving rates and drug arrests.

“A total of 570 cases or 60.7% of the 939 criminal cases recorded in the first six months of this year were successfully resolved, beyond the prescribed Key Performance Index (KPI) of 45%.

The number of drug trafficking arrests also increased from 25 people for the period January to June last year to 44 for the same period this year, he said. — Bernama