PETALING JAYA: In just the first day of the recovery movement control order (RMCO), which allows interstate travel, highways have recorded about double in vehicle volume on the road.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said on PLUS highways, the number of vehicles jumped from 1.2 million on Tuesday to 2.04 million yesterday.

On the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway, 85,989 vehicles were recorded on the road on the first day of RMCO, as opposed to just 37,789 the previous day.

Ismail said this figure is expected to increase further over the weekend, as more Malaysians are expected to return to their hometowns, after months of interstate travel ban.

Unfortunately, the number of fatal accidents also rose on Wednesday compared to pre-RMCO, based on information provided by the police who stopped short of citing the numbers.

“I expect to see more Malaysians rushing to cross states lines following the removal of the interstate travel ban, as many will be looking to return to their hometowns.

“Even I will also be returning to my constituency (in Bera, Pahang), after about three months not being allowed to.

“In view of this (expected an increase of cars on highways). The police will monitor the traffic situation nationwide and will also keep an eye on the rest and recreation (R&R) areas to ensure the public observes all SOPs,” he said at his daily press briefing in Putrajaya today.

Last Sunday, when Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the implementation of the RMCO from June 10, he said that the interstate travel ban would be lifted nationwide, with exception to areas under enhanced MCO.

Hence, Ismail urged travellers to continue exercising caution and practising safe distancing, particularly at R&Rs.

“Please don’t crowd public toilets or suraus. I would also like to remind everyone to drive safely, and think of your loved ones,” he said.

On events space providers and organisers who refused to return deposit refunds for weddings and other events which had to be cancelled due to the MCO, Ismail said the matter would be addressed when the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act is tabled and passed in Parliament soon.

“I take note of these cases. Those who cancelled their programmes did not do as they like but had to because of government SOPs. So once the Act is passed and gazetted, these issues will be resolved,” he said.

Whether tuition centres will be allowed to operate now that classes for Form Five and Form Six students can resume soon, Ismail said the matter is being deliberated.

“An announcement will be made by the Education Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin,” he said.