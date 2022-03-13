Vehicles, food stalls damaged as suspect speeds away to evade arrest

KUALA LUMPUR: Several vehicles and food stalls at the Titiwangsa Lake Garden here were damaged after being hit by a car driven by a hardened criminal during an attempt to escape from police.

Kuala Lumpur police CID chief SAC Habibi Majinji yesterday said a police team on crime prevention patrols had spotted two men in a car behaving suspiciously on Jalan Kuantan in the recreational park about 12.15am and decided to conduct a check.

He said policemen approached the vehicle and on identifying themselves as the police, the driver of the car stepped on the accelerator and tried to escape.

Habibi said the driver became aggressive and crashed into several vehicles and food stalls causing damage to them in the bid to break free from the police dragnet.

He said police gave chase for about two kilometres before the suspects pulled over near the Ibnu Sina Titiwangsa Mosque on Jalan Ayer Embun.

Habibi said while the vehicle driver was arrested, his passenger managed to escape.

“Checks showed that the suspect had eight past criminal records. The car he drove was also fitted with false number plates and was reported stolen in Bukit Baru, Malacca. There were also several items we recovered from the man which we suspect were obtained from criminal activities.” he said.

He said the suspect is being investigated for using criminal force on a civil servant during the discharge of his duties and for obstructing a civil servant from carrying out his duties under Section 353 and Section 186 of the Penal Code respectively.

He urged those with information on the case to contact Wangsa Maju police at 03-92899222 or the investigations officers of the case ASP Chew Lai Chang at 012-2749097 or Insp Abdul Hakeem Abdullah 012-9225687.