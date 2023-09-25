Vell Paari reappointed Senator

KUALA LUMPUR: Former MIC secretary-general Datuk Seri S Vell Paari was reappointed senator and took his oath of office before Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar today.

His reappointment, effective from Sept 2, 2023 to Sept 1, 2026, was with the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

His was first appointed a senator on Sept 2, 2020.

At the same time, Wan Junaidi in his speech before starting the Third Day of the Special Meeting of Dewan Negara to debate the motion of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review (MTR) welcomed the contribution of intellectual and constructive debate from Vell Paari.

He reminded members of Dewan Negara to improve the quality of debates and not be influenced by any current political situation.

Today’s session involves the relevant ministries answering questions raised by the 44 members of Dewan Negara while debating the 12MP MRT, after it was tabled by Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli on Sept 20. - Bernama