Vending machines switching to healthy merchandise

PETALING JAYA: Gone are the days of vending machines being stocked with just candy, chips and fizzy soft drinks.

Fitness enthusiasts are now making a mark by selling healthy options in vending machines while consumers get access to fresh fruits and vegetables, protein bars, organic snacks and even meals made from locally sourced ingredients.

University student Adeline Xin Yi, 23, who operates a vending machine, said it is no surprise that the demand to own or rent vending machines is on the rise, with young entrepreneurs cashing in on the trend.

“I started this business after I enrolled in university. Wherever I go, I can see a lot of vending machines which provide packaged foods such as fast food, snacks, coffee and others. Even so, I spend nearly RM60 to RM80 every week to purchase these items.

“So I decided to operate my own vending machine. The idea came from my uncle, who owns two vending machines in a business park at Subang Jaya. My uncle said he spent nearly RM4,000 to own one machine.

“With the current focus on health and wellness, I decided to offer nutritious snacks such as protein bars, fruits and vegetable chips to busy professionals and students.

“These machines provide a convenient and time-saving solution for those looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle on the go. Youths like me should take advantage of technological advancements.

“Those who plan to earn a side income can use more interactive vending machines that serve the customers’ needs,” she said.

However, Xin Yi added that besides having a side income, she had to spend money to maintain the machine.

“All businesses have their risks. Likewise, the vending machine business has its risks.”

In planning to start the business, she chose a safe and busy location.

Vending machines are often located in public areas that are accessible to anyone.

Xin Yi said this makes them vulnerable to theft, vandalism and even destruction.

If a vending machine is broken into or vandalised it can result in significant financial losses for the owner.

“Also, the demand for vending machine products can fluctuate based on a variety of factors such as the time of day, location, season and even local events. This can make it difficult to predict revenue and profits, especially if we have invested heavily in machines and inventory.”

Mahendran Jeevaratnam, 36, who works as a business consultant in Cyberjaya, said there has been a revolution in the vending machine industry, with a growing number of machines now offering healthy food options.

“As I have a hectic schedule, I often rely on the vending machine located near my office to provide me with a quick snack. I usually purchase granola bars, nuts, energy drinks and other healthy options to keep me fuelled throughout the day.”

Mahendran said the shift towards healthier options from vending machines has been driven by increasing consumer demand for nutritious food on the go.

It also actively creates awareness of the health risks associated with a diet high in processed and packaged foods.

“Some vending machines already offer healthier options such as fresh fruits, nuts and granola bars. But more could be done to promote these options. Vending machines could also display informative graphics or posters that show the amount of sugar or fat in certain snacks and drinks,” he said.

“This would help consumers such as me to make more informed choices about what we are consuming and would raise awareness of the potential health risks of processed and packaged foods.”