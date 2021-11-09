Venture into agriculture, youths told

KUALA KANGSAR: Youths have been encouraged to venture into agriculture as it can help them to generate income and mitigate the economic uncertainty resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In making the call, Perak Tokoh Guru Award 2021 recipient Abdul Hashim Abdul Karim, 62, said young people need to be brave to venture into the agriculture sector which offers various types of opportunities, rather than waiting for jobs to come to them.

“Young people should not be too choosy in applying for jobs. This pandemic should be the best time for youths to develop idle land for agricultural activities which can help them earn at least RM3,000 a month.

“They can embark on cultivating matag coconut, bananas or chillies using the fertigation system or venture into fish and quail breeding. Seek advice from the Agriculture Department or learn about agriculture through YouTube,” he said.

He said this after the state-level Teacher’s Day celebration which was officiated by Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad at Dewan Jubli Perak, here about 25.7 kilometres from Ipoh, today.

Abdul Hashim who hails from Teluk Intan was named the recipient of the Perak Tokoh Guru Award this year for his outstanding contributions to the field of education in the state for almost 40 years.

He has also served at several schools in the state, namely Sekolah Vokasional Teluk Intan, Sekolah Menengah Teknik Taiping and Sekolah Tuanku Abdul Rahman (STAR) Ipoh.

During his service, Abdul Hashim has also received various outstanding awards such as Anugerah Kualiti Menteri Pendidikan Sekolah Terbaik, Anugerah Sekolah Cemerlang and Pengetua Cemerlang. — Bernama