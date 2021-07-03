Venture into high technology agriculture, youths told

PASIR MAS: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) is targeting more young people to venture into high technology agricultural activities in an effort to rejuvenate the sector.

Its deputy minister II Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi said the utilisation of modern technologies and proper plannings could increase crop yield, quality and productivity.

“The involvement of youth in high technology agricultural activities can also help produce high-quality products that are also exportable.

“We also want new farmers especially the youth to produce more agricultural products that can be marketed not only locally but also internationally,” he added.

He said this to reporters after visiting the mushroom cultivation project site in Kampung Beta, Pohon Buloh, near here, today.

Also present was Meranti assemblyman Datuk Nassuruddin Daud.

Taking the mushroom cultivation in the country as an example, Che Abdullah said, the use of various technologies has greatly helped the industry grow and attracted more youths to venture into the field.

“In fact, 8797.6 tonnes of mushrooms were produced in Malaysia in 2019 compared to 5589.1 tonnes in 2018. A total 501.6 tonnes of mushrooms were produced in Kelantan last year as compared to 393.2 tonnes in 2019,” he said.

“I am confident, the mushroom cultivation industry will continue to expand with the cooperation of several agencies under MAFI, such as the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) and the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA),” he said. — Bernama