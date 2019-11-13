Very first Sony Centre in Sunway Pyramid

PETALING JAYA: Sony (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, the company which specialises in marketing, sales and service for a wide range of consumer electronics products since 1973 has opened its very first Centre geared with a lounge in Sunway Pyramid.

The 1,818 square feet Sony Centre Concept Store is owned and operated by FM Retail Management Sdn. Bhd.

FM Retail Management is a subsidiary of Wah Kong Corporation Sdn Bhd which made its name expanding from a small kiosk of 150 square feet.

The business was set up 40 years ago in 1979, at the small town of Teluk Intan.

Wah Kong Corporation started off as a Photography business and had subsequently evolved into a digital imaging company under the name of Wah Kong Photo Studio.

The company then established Foto Miami in 1991 to focused on their expansion into the Klang Valley.

In 2007, FM Retail Managemnt Sdn. Bhd. received full support from Sony Malaysia, to operate the “new age” consumer electronics retail.

During the launch on Nov 8, Managing Director of Sony Malaysia, Arai Satoru; Head of Sales Sony Malaysia, Chiw Yew Ming; Head of Marketing Sony Malaysia,Takahiro Yamasaki;Chief Executive Officer of Sunway Malls & Theme Parks, HC Chan; Founder and Chairman of Wah Kong Corporation KM Choy; Chief Executive Officer of Wah Kong Corporation, Mr. PY Choy, and operations manager Jey Chai officiated the store.

The lounge concept of the store is the first of its kind in a Sony retail, offering a space where customers would be able to relax and enjoy ammenities such as Netflix, Spotify, free Wifi, and free coffee.

Customers also stand a chance to experience latest Sony products such as its Oled TV’s Dolby Atmos audio devices as well as full range of Vlogging Gears.