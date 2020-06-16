Very likely PN will seek people’s mandate: Ka Siong

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong says the chances of a snap election is very high as the ruling coalition might go for broke to seek a new mandate from the people.

Speaking at an interview with the Chinese press, Wee pointed out that Malaysia’s selling point in attracting foreign investment has been its political stability, the lack of which in the recent time has put a damper on such investment.

“Rather than trading barbs (with the Opposition), why not the ruling coalition go for broke? We can take the initiative to seek a renewal of the (people’s) mandate.

“I think it is not a problem, we have to be ready for an election any day.”

He said MCA has already appointed party secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon as its 15th general election steering committee chief.

The party is also identifying potential candidates, he added.

On word getting around that Pakatan Harapan (PH) has secured 129 seats in the Parliament, Wee said PH would have camped outside the palace to seek an audience with the king if it is true.

But, until now PH does not have absolute confidence, he said, adding that since this is the case, why not go back to the people to seek a fresh mandate?

Asked whether MCA would contest under Perikatan Nasional (PN) or Barisan Nasional should a snap polls be called, the Ayer Itam MP said “we will cross that bridge when we come to it”.

It all depends on the political situation, he said, adding that one thing can be sure, based on the principle of “one is either my enemy or my friend”, MCA will contest against PH.

On whether PN parties have held any discussion on snap election, Wee said “we are in contact everyday, and not just for official duties. If we don’t talk about politics, we won’t be called politicians”.

He said PN partners have indeed exchanged views on the current political situation but have not touched on seat allocation.

To the question of whether a Parliament meeting or a snap polls is more likely in July, Wee said the thought of not having Parliament sessions next month has never crossed his mind. PN is not afraid of being challenged in the Parliament, he added.

It has been reported that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has reminded Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s grassroots to be prepared for the possibility of a snap election.