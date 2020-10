MIRI: A vessel with at least 100 crews is reported to have capsized near Baram waters earlier today.

Miri Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) chief Captain Md Fauzi Othman when contacted, confirmed that his agency received a report on the incident at around 7.45am today.

“Our team has been dispatched to the scene, located some 7.6 nautical miles off Miri.

“We were informed that there are more than 100 crews in the vessel,” he said.

It is not known how many crew have been rescued as the operation is ongoing.

To a question, Md Fauzi said the crew were thrown off the vessel after it was hit by strong winds.

“The anchor was cut off causing the vessel to crash into an oil rig near the area,” said Md Fauzi.

Yesterday, Malaysian Meteorological Department issued a warning on Molave Typhoon which brings about strong winds and rough sea at the South China Sea.

Molave was forecasted to start moving across the South China Sea early yesterday.-The Borneo Post