Veteran actress charged with spitting at personal assistant: Report

PETALING JAYA: Veteran actress Mak Wan Latah was charged at the Taiping’s magistrate court yesterday for spitting at her personal assistant in Batu Kurau last month.

According to a report by NST, Mak Wan Latah, whose real name is Halimatussa’diah Mohd Daud, 61, however, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read before the magistrate, Nur ‘Atiqah Sapari.

According to the charge sheet, Halimatussa’diah deliberately spat on Nurul Amalina Mohamad Kamal, 28, with the intent to provoke anger in Lorong Haji Wahab, Kampung Titi Kasai, Batu Kurau, at 7pm on June 24.

She was charged under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, which carries a maximum penalty of RM100 fine.

The court allowed bail of RM1,000 with one surety and fixed Sept 5 for the submission of documents and the appointment of a lawyer.

The personal conflict involving the actress with her former personal assistant known as Amell gained public attention last month following the latter’s postings about Halimatussa’diah on her TikTok account.

The actress was accused of being hot-tempered and practising shirk.