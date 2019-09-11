Veteran journalist Johan Fernandez dies

PETALING JAYA: Veteran journalist Johan Fernandez (pix), 71, has passed away at 6am today.

He leaves behind his wife, Hanim Melan, four children and seven grandchildren.

Fernandez was admitted to the Kuala Lumpur General Hospital on Monday night for acute health ailments.

In 2002, he was appointed as The Star’s correspondent in New York and he served there until 2006.

Fernandez worked in Malay Mail as a sub-editor and with theSun earlier this year.

His remains will be buried at the Muslim cemetery along Jalan Ampang.