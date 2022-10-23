Veterans group slams Hadi over Sheraton Move

PETALING JAYA: The National Patriots Association (Patriot) has slammed PASA president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, for admitting that he masterminded the Sheraton Move that caused the fall of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government in February 2020.

Its president Brig-Gen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji in a statement said it was shocking that Hadi had announced this act proudly despite it being a despicable act that had robbed the nation of its democratic rights, peace, harmony and progress.

He said Hadi’s action had also put the country into misery, at a time when global health, economic and geopolitical challenges were escalating.

Last night, Hadi in his speech at the ‘Penyatuan Ummah’ ceramah in Kota Baru implied that his party orchestrated the infamous Sheraton Move.

He said PAS initiated a movement to shift the nation’s political landscape as the Islamic party was concerned with the way the PH government was running the country at the time.