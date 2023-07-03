Veterinary Dept to monitor entry of beef consignments from Brazil

KUALA LUMPUR: The Veterinary Services Department will continue to monitor the entry of beef consignments from Brazil following reports of mad cow disease cases detected in the country, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

“Not all places are experiencing the outbreak, but the Veterinary Department will keep monitoring the import process.

“This is because Malaysia is among countries that actively evaluates imported materials that enter the country,“ he told reporters here today.

He was commenting on a recent media report quoting the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture as saying a confirmed case of mad cow disease in Brazil discovered last month is atypical or not representative of the norm.

Following that, the international media last Saturday reported that Thailand, Iran and Jordan have temporarily suspended the import of beef from Brazil.

Earlier, Mohamad witnessed the signing of a lease agreement between the Federal Land Commissioner (PTP) and seven statutory bodies under the ministry at the Farmers’ Organisation Board (LPP) here.

Also present was Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad. - Bernama