Veterinary Services Dept to enforce pet abandonment law: DG

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Veterinary Services (JPV) will be enforcing some regulations cited in the 2021-2030 National Animal Welfare Strategic Plan (NAWSP), including one related to pet or animal abandonment.

Its director general, Datuk Dr Norlizan Mohd Noor, said the Animal Welfare Code of Practice (KAKH) introduced before this was not legally binding -- it merely acted as a guide -- hence action could not be taken if it was breached.

Under the law, court action can be taken against pet owners for neglecting or dumping their pet.

“We can’t do anything when someone breaches the KAKH, but with regulations in force, we can take legal action if someone lodges a complaint against them,” he said.

The NAWSP, which was launched in April, is a continuation of the 2012-2020 strategic plan and aims to strengthen enforcement of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 and other laws, and improve the welfare and well-being of animals.

“Animal welfare development needs to continue to ensure its values are instilled in people from a young age,” said Dr Norlizan.

He considers enforcement of the Animal Welfare Act, which started on July 1, 2017 thanks to the 2012-2020 NAWSP, a big achievement.

“Without the act, welfare development would be difficult because special legislation and implementation are required.

“For instance, statutes are needed to conduct surveillance and investigation, as well as prosecute,” said Dr Norlizan.

He said JPV has received many complaints about neglected animals and abuse, with 768 recorded in 2020 and 1,249 in 2021, and that there was a sharp rise in cases involving dogs, cats, horses, cows and exotic animals.

He said that in the first three months of 2022, JPV received 298 complaints.

“People didn’t really care about animal neglect before, but now that there is awareness about it, a reporting channel and statute, we’ve been receiving many complaints,” said Dr Norlizan. - Bernama