Vibes 2.0 to raise JHEV efficient, efffective delivery to veterans

KUALA LUMPUR: The Veteran Integrated Benefit System (VIBES) 2.0 which was launched today will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) Veteran Affairs Department (JHEV) delivery service to veterans and their dependents.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said JHEV is fully committed to empower the department through digitalisation and information technology initiative especially with the implementation of VIBES 2.0.

Through this system, the ability to manage, monitor and report information on MAF veterans and their dependents will be more effective with greater integrity,“ he said.

He told reporters after the Soft Launch Vibes 2.0 Go Live and the Annual Meeting of Malaysian Armed Forces Veteran Associations with JHEV at Wisma Perwira, Defence Ministry, here today.

He said there are various facilities in VIBES 2.0, among them related to updating personal information and dependents, checking retirement benefit application and payment, welfare assistance, medical claims, burial aid, house repairs, and other assistance announced by the government from time to time.

In a separate development involving the pension of veterans, Adly said the government has never ignored the issue and has always given it priority including other welfare issues and even health.

“We at the Defence Ministry are trying to find a solution because we know that this veteran issue is not (only) a pension issue, but the biggest issue is the welfare and health of veterans and the education of veterans’ children,“ he said.

He said one of the main objectives of the meeting with the veterans was to hold a meeting with the parent veterans’ associations where all issues and questions related to veterans would be discussed.

“Besides that, we will improve our data system (related to veterans) because we know that many welfare and health issues are related to the ‘data base’.

“So I think we should look at our long-term programme for veterans, not just the existing veterans but for the future ones. We would settle it comprehensively,“ he said. - Bernama