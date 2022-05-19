Vice Admiral Roslan is new NTF commander

KUALA LUMPUR: Vice Admiral Datuk Roslan Mohd Yunus has been entrusted as the new National Task Force (NTF) commander to replace Vice Admiral Datuk Aris Adi Tan Abdullah who retires today.

The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) Headquarters’ Public Affairs Division in a statement said that prior to this, Roslan was the Marine Region 2 commander of the Royal Malaysian Navy based in Teluk Sepanggar, Sabah before being promoted to Vice Admiral on Tuesday (May 17, 2022).

“With his 42 years in the service of MAF and exemplary persona, Aris Adi Tan had been successful in uniting the 19 security and enforcement agencies into a team that could realise the national aspirations smoothly and effectively until yesterday.

“Roslan’s appointment as the new NTF commander is to ensure the continuity of Op Benteng until the National Security Council (MKN) is prepared to take over this operation from the NTF as planned, namely, on June 30, 2022,” said the statement.

The handing over of duties ceremony which was held at Wisma Pertahanan was witnessed by Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

Also present were Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany and Joint Force Commander Lt Gen Datuk Yazid Arshad.

According to the statement, the NTF was set up in May 2020, and has since helped boost border control besides facilitating the work processes of every agency in meeting their respective missions. — Bernama