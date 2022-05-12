Vice-Chancellor: Crash victims were among the best students

KUALA KANGSAR: Five victims who were burnt to death when the car they were travelling in caught fire after being involved in a collision with two trailers at KM246 of the North-South Expressway (NSE) northbound near Kuala Kangsar early this morning were among the best students of Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah (USAS).

They are Muhammad Nasrun Aidol Munir Akbar, 22, who was driving the car, front passenger Ahmad Naim Najmi Ahmad Hafizan, 21, while three others, Muhammad Nabil Haikal Muhammad Fariz, 19, Ahmad Akmal Ahmad Mokhlis, 20, and Iqbal Hasnun Halimi, 23, were seated in the back.

USAS vice-chancellor Tan Sri Nordin Kardi said the university had informed the students’ families about the incident that occurred while the five victims were on the way from Ipoh after a holiday in the city.

“All of them are the best students and have just reported to start their classes after the Aidilfitri holiday,” he said when met by reporters at the Kuala Kangsar Hospital Forensic Unit here today.

Nordin said the university would help the victims’ families by providing accommodation and other necessities until the victims’ affairs were completed.

Muhamad Nasrun and Iqbal Hasnun both were pursuing Bachelor of Islamic Studies; Ahmad Naim Najmi (Bachelor of Counselling (Hons)); Muhammad Nabil Haikal (Diploma in Business Administration) and Ahmad Akmal (Diploma in Islamic Counselling).

A check by Bernama found that several family members were present at the Kuala Kangsar Hospital Forensic Unit for the post-mortem process.

Also present at the hospital compound were the state Education, Higher Learning and Human Resources Committee chairman, Ahmad Saidi Mohamad Daud and several assemblymen. - Bernama