Victim blaming will only absolve perpetrator of the crime, says expert

PETALING JAYA: Pinning the blame on the victim has become one of the main obstacles in efforts to address the root cause of sexual harassment.

By taking that route, society is indirectly absolving the perpetrator of the crime, according to experts.

Unfortunately, they also agreed that the government has been responsible for perpetrating such a flawed perception.

They were referring to the article Emotional Impact on Sexual Harassment Victims published by the Health Ministry on its MyHealth portal that listed physical attractiveness, a charming personality as well as a sexy and attractive physique as factors that lead to sexual harassment.

The article, which was written in 2016, resurfaced recently, leading to much public debate on the issue of sexual harassment.

A excerpt that reads “sexy and attractive body shapes are the dream of every single human being, especially women. With the precious gift of God, we often forget that it also invites problems such as sexual harassment”, also drew a lot of criticism.

Capacity building officer at the Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) Hannah Jambunathan pointed out that the government, as a public authority, plays a major role in shaping public opinion.

“So, to see them putting out such misinformed and sexist statements under the pretence of educating the people is frankly worrying, given that it only perpetuates harmful stereotyping,” she told theSun.

She said the primary misconception is that victims invite sexual harassment by their physique or the clothes they wear.

“This is placing the blame for domestic violence, rape and sexual assault squarely on the victim while absolving the perpetrator from all accountability,” she said.

Hannah said another common misconception is that sexual harassment involves only physical contact.

“Sexual harassment can be verbal or non-verbal or even psychological in nature. Catcalling, unwarranted offensive or suggestive communication online or via text as well as stalking are different forms of sexual harassment,” she pointed out.

Data from the police show that 3,658 people were sexually abused in 2018, accounting for 10 cases a day. It rose to 4,177 cases in 2019, or 11 a day.

However, there was a surge this year. From January to March, there were 1,487 cases, up from 867 in the same period in 2020, accounting for a 71.5% jump.

And that is not even accounting for those that go unreported or cases that do not involve physical contact.

Criminal lawyer Dinesh Muthal said victims of sexual assault do not fit any profile, further debunking the myth that they invite trouble.

“Anyone can be a victim - a young child, a grown woman or even an elderly woman. Furthermore, I would like to add that clothes, education and social standing do not determine the profile of a victim,” he told theSun.

To its credit, the government has retracted the offensive article but it still needs to take steps to change the mindset of the people,” Hannah said. “There must be a collective effort to end

gender-based violence.”

She said well-researched educational material on identifying sexual harassment and the steps victims can take to seek redress should be made available to the public.

“The objective is to raise public awareness that harassment or violence is never the fault of the survivor and no one should make excuses for the perpetrator,” she added.

Hannah pointed out that one of the most essential ways to address the problem is through legal reform.

“Our existing legal framework for sexual harassment is limited and fails to comprehensively protect anyone against such assaults,” she said.

The Sexual Harassment Bill was scheduled to be tabled for debate in the Dewan Rakyat last month, but with the suspension of Parliament, it is uncertain if the legislation will see the light of day.

Hannah expressed concern that important narratives such as gender equality will be pushed off the agenda.