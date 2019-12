PUTRAJAYA: All five Malaysians involved in a road crash in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday (Dec 28) were reported to be in stable condition.

In a statement issued today, Wisma Putra said all of them have been transferred to the Suez Hospital for Health Insurance and Sheikh Zayed Specialised Hospital for further treatment.

“Officials from the Malaysian Embassy in Cairo have visited the victims to provide appropriate consular assistance,” the statement said, adding that there were no casualties in the accident. — Bernama