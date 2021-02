KUALA LUMPUR: The police have identified the bodies of a man and a woman involved in a fatal accident after the car they were travelling in plunged into a lake at Jalan Kampung Setia, Batu Arang here, yesterday evening.

Sungai Buloh police chief Supt Shafa’aton Abu Bakar said the victims were identified as Muhammad Faizal Abu Hassan, 43, a police retiree, and Chong Kha Mun, 35, with police checks revealing that the two were neighbours based on their last known addresses.

He said in the 6.10pm incident, the Toyota Vios car the victims were in had skidded to the left of the road before plunging into Tasik Biru Kundang.

“Their bodies were brought out of the lake at 8.02pm by members of the Fire and Rescue Department and were both pronounced dead at the scene.

“There is damage to the front of the car and the mirror, and investigations are still underway,“ he said in a statement today.

He said independent witnesses were being identified to assist in the investigation and the bodies of the two victims were taken to Sungai Buloh Hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said they received a call from the public regarding the incident at 6.10pm, and a team from the Batu Arang Fire and Rescue Station was rushed to the scene. -Bernama