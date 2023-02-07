Victims missing in Sungai Kelantan found drowned

TUMPAT: The two family members who went missing after falling from their boat in Sungai Kelantan in Kampung Pasir Pekan Hulu, here, last Friday, were found drowned today.

Tumpat police chief ACP Amran Dolah said the bodies of 10-year-old Amrullah Fitri Afendi and his uncle, Wan Muhamad Najmi Wan Taib, 30, were found not far from one another at about 8.15 am today.

The bodies were then sent to Tumpat Hospital for post-mortem.

In the incident last Friday, Wan Muhamad Najmi, his wife Nor Awadah Sulong, 30, their 14-month-old daughter Wan Nur Ameena, and Amrullah Fitri were thrown overboard when the boat suddenly stopped due to engine failure.

Nor Awadah drowned in the incident, while their baby was rescued. - Bernama