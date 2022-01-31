Victims of freak storm in Ipoh to receive financial aid of RM1,300

IPOH: Victims of a freak storm that caused damage to houses in several areas here yesterday will receive financial assistance of RM1,300, said Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

He said the storm, which struck at about 6 pm, caused damage to 219 houses in Taman Desa Seri Chepor, Kampung Tawas, Taman Tasek Damai and Kampung Seri Klebang Tambahan Jaya .

“The state government will provide an initial ‘wang ehsan’ (compassionate money) of RM300 to each household today and will appoint a contractor to repair their houses.

“The remaining RM1,000, which is from NADMA (National Disaster Management Agency) will be disbursed to them soon,” he told reporters when visiting the victims today.

He was accompanied by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Mastura Mohd Yazid and State Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun.

Meanwhile, Mastura said the financial assistance from NADMA would be distributed after she had obtained the list of the affected victims.

“Today, NADMA provided food boxes to the affected to help ease their burden,“ she said.

Hundreds of homes were damaged during a tornado-like freak storm in several villages at about 6 pm yesterday, leaving most of the Chinese residents in Kampung Tawas, who will be celebrating Chinese New Year tomorrow, in despair.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zolkafly said Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) had cut off the electricity supply for public safety and avoid any untoward incidents.

“Supply will be restored in the affected housing areas and villages after the repair work is completed,” he added. — Bernama