(Video) 2 sought over robbery captured on CCTV

KLANG: Police are looking for two men who they believed have held up an elderly woman and ransacked her house in Taman Klang Jaya, here on Thursday.

The incident which was captured on a close-circuit security camera (CCTV) showed the victim driving into the compound of her house at about 10am.

Another car stopped in front of her house. As the automatic gate was still open, a robber rushed in and held up the woman who was seated in her Perodua Kelisa.

One of the robbers unlocked the main door of the house using the victim’s keys.

The woman who appeared to be carrying a walking stick was then forced into her house by a robber.

Klang South police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said today that the woman lost her Kelisa, portable computers, a cellphone and RM1,200.

He said on Sunday police managed to trace and seized a Proton Persona that was used by the robbers who remain at large.

Shamsul urged those with information on Sugan Revendran, 32, of Taman Sentosa, Klang and Rhubenesh Krishnan, 28, of Taman Desawan, Klang to contact the Klang South police headquarters at 03-3376 2222.