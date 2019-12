SOME 4,000 chickens smuggled into Thailand, purportedly from Malaysia, were destroyed by being thrown into a pit and drowned or buried alive.

Video footage of the killing of the chickens at the Songkhla Animal Quarantine Station in Hat Yai were captured by Thai nationals and shared online, the Daily Mail of UK reported last Friday.

The livestock were seized by Thai Customs Department on Nov 19 after they were caught being smuggled into Thailand lorries from Malaysia.

Sorawit Raneeto, the director of the Department of Livestock Development, told the Mail that the chickens had been diagnosed with contagious diseases and were slaughtered in “the proper way”.

“The officers had to quickly pull the chickens’ necks to paralyse them first before they throw them into the pit, but it appeared to be alive because some of them did not die instantly,” he was quoted as saying.

However, video footage shows the chickens struggling to breathe as they are thrown into a muddy waterlogged pit and left to drown.

Watch the video here:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7814399/Fury-4-000-chickens-thrown-pit-drowned-buried-alive-Thailand.html#v-9110387958613653245