(Video) 5-year-old boy attempts 1,200km drive to buy a Lamborghini

REMEMBER when you were a little kid and you dreamed about driving a supercar? Well for one 5-year old in Utah, US, he tried making his dream a reality in the most unusual way.

A police officer patrolling a highway noticed a car travelling slowly on the fast lane. “There’s a curve in the road and he was kind of having a hard time making the curve,“ the police officer said.

After pulling the car over, the officer approached the vehicle and to his shock saw a 5-year-old boy in the driver’s seat ... ALONE!

The boy told the officer that he left home to go to California to buy a Lamborghini, and he had only US$3 in his pocket.

It was understood that the boy’s parents were at work and his teenage sibling was looking after him.