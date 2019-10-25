(Video) 58-year-old motorcyclist killed after rammed by runaway car

GEORGE TOWN: A 58-year-old assistant public health inspector with the Penang Island City Council was killed on the spot when a driver lost control of her vehicle resulting in a collision with two motorcyclists and another car here.

Mohaidin Gani Mohamad was stationary astride his motorcycle waiting for the lights to turn green at the interaction in Jalan Datuk Keramat when the vehicle came plowing in from behind him around 7am on Friday.

He was thrown off his machine and died on the spot from apparent head injuries.

Another motorcyclist barely evaded the collision, while the runaway car, driven by a Chinese national came to a halt after it slammed into another vehicle stationary at the junction.

The driver of the vehicle was a 24-year-old female.

Police have taken her statement and she has been told to undergo a blood test to ascertain if she was intoxicated during the time of the mishap.

Northeast district police head Asst Comm Che Zaimani Che Awang, who confirmed the incident, said that police were seeking for eyewitnesses to assist in the investigation.

A video feed of the incident was also released to the media.

In another development, Che Zaimani would soon be transferred to Kedah as the state Crime Prevention and Community Security Department head, while his place would be taken over by Supt Soffian Santong, who will hold the rank as Acting Asst Comm here.

Che Zaimani will assume the rank of Acting Senior Asst Comm for his transfer.

During his brief tenure in Penang, Che Zaimani was instrumental in cracking down on many gambling activities here, while he fostered a close alliance with the media, often providing them with the latest information on crime cases.