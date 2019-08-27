(Video) 7 students and PSM member detained by police at college protest

PETALING JAYA: Seven students of a private college and a member of a political party were arrested by police yesterday following a protest at the college premises at Ara Damansara here on Monday.

The six male students and a female student aged between 20 and 23 were among more than 50 students who staged a protest against the management of the Allied Aeronautics Training Centre (AATC) for allegedly expelling a leader of the students’ union and over other issues pertaining to their studies.

A 26-year-old member of the Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM) who led the protest with the students was also arrested.

According to a PSM spokesman, the college management had purportedly assured the affected students of securing government-assisted loans to finance their studies initially but compelled the students later to take up personal loans with a commercial bank.

The spokesman claimed that the students also faced issues with their practical classes and decided to form a union to raise their displeasure.

However, the spokesman said the college management expelled the elected union leader and this led to the protest on Monday evening.

The protestors had sought a meeting with officials of the management during the protest but the latter called the police.

It is learnt that a police team from the Kelana Jaya police station arrived at the scene soon and ordered the students to disperse.

When they refused, police detained the students and the PSM member before taking them to the Kelana Jaya police station.

All eight people detained were held for obstructing a public servant from executing his or her official duties under Section 186 of the Penal Code.

They were released on bail at about 9.30pm after police recorded their statements.

In a show of solidarity, more than 30 students of the college turned up at the police station and assembled peacefully outside its premises until those detained were freed.

Below is a video of the incident and above is the video of the ensuing show of solidarity by more than 30 students of the college.

https://bit.ly/2ZgzKJf