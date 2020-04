PETALING JAYA: Rather than stay idle and complain about not being able to go out, Malaysian supermodel and entrepreneur Amber Chia (pix) is making use of her time to learn something new.

In the 24 days since the movement control order (MCO) was enforced, she has launched her own YouTube channel and is spending a lot of time exercising to stay in shape.

“Most people should have settled into the routine of having to stay at home all the time. We should take this as an opportunity to pick up a new skill,” she told theSun yesterday.

“We can also learn how to make adjustments to cope with life post-MCO,” she added.

Chia said since the MCO was enforced, she has not been able to continue with her brick-and-mortar business – the Amber Chia Academy – which offers make-up and modelling courses to young talents.

Instead of pondering on the setback, she sees it as a chance to try out new business strategies.

She is hard at work getting her YouTube channel, Amber Chia TV, up and ready.

“I had to start from scratch, to learn how to edit, publish and even get to know the type of content that will attract young Malaysians,” she said.

Through the channel, she hopes to share tips on modelling and doing the catwalk.

Chia said she is also using the extra time to produce more content for her social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. A new item on her social media is her catwalk on the treadmill post.

“I posted that video as a reminder that space is never an issue for models when it comes to practising their catwalk or body posture. Hopefully, my students from the academy will use this and practise at home too.”

She said if the MCO is prolonged, she would take her modelling courses online.

“For most of my 21-year career, my work has been mostly offline but now I realise how essential the internet is. For instance, online shopping used to be unimaginable but now it is the norm,” she added.

When she is not busy at the computer, she is on the treadmill pumping up her stamina with intensive exercises.

She can now do a 40-minute workout without getting out of breath, a vast improvement from 10 minutes previously.