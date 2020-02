PETALING JAYA: It may just be a prank that has caught on among the young across the globe but anxiety has already gripped many parents, for fear it might catch on here.

The prank, called the Skullbreaker challenge, which was made popular on the video-sharing app TikTok, is reported to have caused serious injuries, even deaths.

Deemed a senseless prank, it is carried out by three people, two who trick the third into jumping and while in mid air, the pair kick the “victim’s” feet from behind, most times causing the person to fall to the ground, landing on the back of his/her head and back.

The challenge is considered successfully met if the “victim” does not fall.

Since going viral, the prank has chalked up several victims.

In one case, a young Arizona boy in the United States was rushed to hospital where he received stitches after he sustained a head injury and severe cuts in his mouth.

In another incident, a 16-year-old girl in Brazil lost her life after participating in the challenge last November.

Authorities from Asian countries such as Indonesia and Thailand have already issued warnings against those who may engage in it, saying that any injury or death resulting from the challenge will result in a fine or jail time.

TikTok issued a statement saying its content moderation team will be on the lookout and monitor its content promptly.

To be on the safe side, Parent-Teacher Association Collaborative Council president Assoc Prof Datuk Mohamad Ali Hasan has urged the relevant authorities to curb the spread of the video.