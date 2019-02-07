(Video) Army to probe assault by senior official

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu (pix) said the Army is investigating an allegation that has gone viral on social media that a senior official had punched one of his subordinates.

In an official statement, he said the investigation would be conducted independently and fairly.

“As the Minister of Defence, I have taken note of this. The Army is conducting an immediate investigation and will issue a detailed report on the incident.

“I assure you that the investigation will be conducted independently and fairly, and there will be no ‘cover-ups’,“ he said.

He also urged all parties to remain patient and refrain from making allegations to protect the good name of the Army and the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

On Tuesday, a minute-long video recording which showed a man believed to be a senior officer dressed in plain clothes punching a fully armed soldier guarding the entrance gate to the Sungai Udang Military Camp in Malacca, went viral on social media. — Bernama

Watch the video here:

https://youtu.be/knUTeArj6kI