PETALING JAYA: A video is going viral showing police officers advising a man claiming to be a cardiologist defying the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The man who looks like he was working out at the park was approached by police who then asked him to leave the park. However, the man argued the MCO wasn’t a curfew and wanted clarification from the local council whether parks are prohibited places.

When approached by officers from the Penang Island City Council, the man seemed anxious asking them to maintain social distancing. The police, however, responded, “If you’re scared of being close to people, then go home.”

He was also asked by the police if he can read and told off despite being highly educated he wasn’t being as such.