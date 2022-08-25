Video clips of ‘fight’ actually fire simulation drill at Taiping Hospital

IPOH: Several video clips depicting scenes of a fight, which have gone viral on Facebook, are actually part of a fire simulation exercise performed at the Taiping Hospital yesterday, said Taiping District deputy police chief Supt Razlam Ab Hamid.

He said the hour-long drill by the Taiping Hospital and Taiping Fire and Rescue Station was held at the hospital’s Dietetics and Food Services Department.

“The simulation exercise attracted the attention of members of the public in the area and was shared via Facebook, with the action during the training resembling scenes of a fight.

“However, all the equipment used and every action performed were for the purpose of training the 54 hospital personnel to prepare them on disaster management procedures like fires and so on,” he said in a statement.

He said the simulation exercise was held to expose them to disaster management and prevention methods and steps to be taken when faced with fire outbreaks in the future.

As such, Razlam advised the public to avoid speculation and not spread unverified information that could affect public order.

The 35-second video clip depicted a man being stabbed in his right chest while another male victim is seen to be suffering from burns, supposedly after being splashed with hot cooking oil. - Bernama