KUALA LUMPUR: A Toyota Vellfire owner was taken aback when he spotted a car of the same model and colour with the same plate numbers as his near a hotel at the Mid Valley Megamall here.

The man pulled over near the hotel entrance on seeing the car on May 3.

He found that the parked vehicle also bore a road tax sticker on its windscreen.

With the driver of the cloned black Vellfire nowhere to be seen, he took a video of the vehicle before alerting the police.

Brickfields police chief ACP Ruslan Khalid said yesterday that 30 minutes after police team staked out at the hotel, a man was spotted approaching the car.

He said when the driver of the cloned car started the engine, the police team moved in and arrested the suspect.

Ruslan said checks on the Vellfire’s chassis number showed that it did not match the registration plate.

He said the suspect who is in his 30’s and lives in Kuala Lumpur was arrested for further investigations.

Ruslan said the case is being probed for driving a vehicle with fake documents under Section 108(3)f of the Road Transport Act 1987.

A video taken by the genuine Vellfire owner made its rounds in the social media since Friday.