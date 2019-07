IPOH: Police are hunting down two men believed to have robbed a 24-hour convenience store at Waterfront Commercial in Sungai Siput near here last Thursday.

Sungai Siput police chief Supt Mohd Khaizam Ahmad Shahabudin said in the 7.40am incident, the two masked men armed with a machete, fled with several boxes of cigarettes.

“Preliminary investigations revealed the two suspects aged between 20 and 30 years, wore Halloween masks while brandishing a machete and making off with several packets of cigarettes from the cashier counter,“ he said when contacted by Bernama last night.

He said at the time of the incident, a female staff was manning the counter while another worker was in the toilet.

He said the two suspects were believed to have fled on a motorcycle with cigarettes worth RM2,000.

Mohd Khaizam said the case was being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for armed and gang robbery.

A 37-second closed-circuit television footage, showing the two masked men robbing the convenience store while threatening a cashier with a machete, made its rounds on social media in the past few days. — Bernama

Below is the video of the incident:

https://www.facebook.com/100038577890723/videos/117715009524428/?q=perompak%20sungai%20siput&epa=SEARCH_BOX