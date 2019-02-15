(Video) Cops probe bullying incident in Besut school

KUALA TERENGGANU: The suspected student bully case in a primary school in Besut which has made its rounds on the social media, is being investigated by police, said Terengganu State Education Department director Shafruddin Ali Hussin.

He said the victim’s mother lodged a police report soon after she was informed of the incident and the pupil had been given counselling by the school as well as the Besut District Education Office.

“The victim, a Year Six pupil was believed to have been bullied by his classmates last Tuesday. The actual cause of the incident is not known and we will leave it to the police to investigate,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

“The one minute 26 seconds video which went viral on Facebook since noon today, showing a male student being assaulted by at least three male students, was believed to be recorded by another student. — Bernama

Watch the video here:



https://www.facebook.com/gs.ooi.75/videos/243395936549739/