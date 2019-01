PETALING JAYA: Police are investigating the motive behind the suspicious behaviour of a man at the 8TV Chinese New Year bazaar at the Sports City near Bukit Jalil which was attended by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

The man who was wearing a white jubah and a robe, appeared to be concealing something and yelled at a police officer who questioned him.

Lim left the event shortly after but it was reported that there was a commotion after police moved in to subdue the man before arresting him for threatening a public official.



Below is a video of the incident:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FHBU-JYjQGM&feature=youtu.be

