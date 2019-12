PETALING JAYA: Police are investigating a case of vandalism and arson where a house was pelted with red paint and a Molotov cocktail in Ulu Tiram in Johor Baru.

A video of the perpetrators in the act was also viralled on social media.

The 59sec video saw a male pelting the porch of a house with several bags filled with red paint.

They then lighted a Molotov coktail and threw it in the compound of the house causing the compound to catch fire.

Another person nearby had recorded the incident and was heard calling the person to leave as the flame engulfed the porch.

Seri Alam district police chief Supt Ismail Dollah said police had received a report from the victim at 1.30 am on Nov 26 saying her house was on fire.

“The victim was informed by her neighbour around 12.30am that day that the front of her house had been burned,“ Ismail said.

“The victim rushed home and found that the fire had been extinguished and there were several paint splashes on the floor as well as the front door.”

He added that the police are trying to establish the motive behind the attack.

He also said the case is being investigated under Section 436 of the penal for mischief by fire which carries a mandatory sentence of imprisonment of 20 years, and fine.