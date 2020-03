even though kitorg positive covid , kitorg as a family will go through this together ☝☝ plus health condition kitorg okay je ,, here’s a tiktok we made to entertain ourselves kt hosp tu haha https://t.co/BLj2O0L12z pic.twitter.com/QKHrkiYEIu

KUALA LUMPUR: Although this family of seven has been tested positive for Covid-19, the five siblings who are currently quarantined at the Teluk Intan Hospital sure know how to stay cheerful instead of being despondent.

Since yesterday, the TikTok video of Erika Syamim Samsu Ambia, 17, and her siblings has been trending on Twitter.

“Even though we’re Covid-19 positive, we as a family will go through this together. Plus, our health condition is okay. Here’s a TikTok (video) we made to entertain ourselves in hospital,” she wrote.

The eldest among the five siblings admitted they had to be strong-willed and pray constantly during these trying times.

In a conversation with Bernama via Twitter, she said her father Dr Samsu Ambia Ismail, a Specialist and Head of the Emergency and Trauma Department at the Teluk Intan Hospital, was the first in the family to have tested positive for Covid-19 and has been quarantined at the hospital for the past six days.

Erika Syamim, four siblings, aged between eight and 15, and their mother were quarantined a day later.

“We are fighting the virus with our own antibodies and hope we’ll be fine after the 14-day quarantine,” she said.

At the time of writing, Erika Syamim’s Twitter feed has received over 208,000 views, 14,800 retweets and 19,000 likes.

Asked by a netizen about the symptoms of the disease, she said her father had fever, cough and breathing difficulties while the rest of them just had a fever.

Netizens flooded her Twitter post with words of encouragement, prayers and hoped they would stay strong and recover soon.

Erika Syamim also had some advice for other patients, especially Muslims, to continue to pray and recite the al-Quran.

“If you are in the ward, don’t be ‘lemau’ (sluggish). Be cheerful, insya-Allah (God willing) we can fight the disease too,” she said. — Bernama