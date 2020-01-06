(Video) Driver drags motorcyclist pinned under car through streets of George Town

GEORGE TOWN: A driver was captured on a smartphone camera dragging a motorcyclist who was pinned together with his machine under the front end of the man’s car here today.

The man had apparently become confused after a minor collision with the rider and began driving through the streets of George Town during pre-dawn hours without realising that the motorcycle was pinned onto his car.

The video has since gone viral on social media where it shows other motorcyclists chasing down the driver to alert him that someone was trapped beneath his car while the vehicle was moving.

Fortunately, the 37-year-old motorcyclist escaped unhurt from his ordeal except for some bruises.

Northeast district police head Asst Comm Soffian Santong, who confirmed the incident, said that it happened around midnight when the man was believed to have grazed the motorcycle along Jalan Jelutong here.

As the motorcyclist fell, his machine’s handle somehow became stuck under the front bumper of the vehicle and the driver was caught unaware.

The driver then began driving towards the Tun Dr Lim Chong Expressway before he was hailed down by other riders, said Soffian.

He was believed to have dragged the motorcycle for some 800 meters.

Soffian said that the driver stopped near the Hexagon Building in Jalan Gurdwara before the traffic police came after they were alerted.

The 53-year-old driver was tested to determine if he was intoxicated at the time of the mishap, Soffian said, adding that the case would be investigated for reckless driving.