SERDANG: An express bus caught fire on the South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE) near the Serdang Hospital here today, believed to be due to a faulty brake system.

Sepang deputy police chief Supt Md Noor Mohammad said the incident occurred about 6.30am.

Only the driver and his assistant, both in their 30s, were in the bus and they managed to escape in time, before the vehicle was engulfed in flame, he said when contacted here. — Bernama

Below is a video of the incident

