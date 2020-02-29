(Video) Fahmi Fadzil claims PH has 114

KUALA LUMPUR: Will Pakatan Harapan (PH) get the numbers to form a government and present it to the King on time?

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil recorded a video which was posted on Facebook, which shows Selangau MP Baru Bian signing a status declaration (SD), witnessed by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, and a few other PH leaders.

Bian, the former Works Minister, was seen in the clip holding a paper with the number “114”.

“As for now, we have 114,“ says Fahmi in the video.

Meanwhile, Port Dickson MP and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was seen entering the Al Bukhary Foundation here.

He came in a five-car convoy, apparently in a rush and did not stop as reporters attempted to obtain comments from him.

A statement is expected to be issued tonight on the outcome of the meeting here.