(Video) Family, money and media were the problem: Pavithra

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian YouTuber star S. Pavithra has made another video since her recent comeback but this time around, she puts down her kitchen utensils and speaks candidly about the controversy surrounding her husband’s arrest.

The five-minute YouTube video entitled ‘Inilah sebab menjadi masalah’ (This is the source of the problems) sees the 28-year-old claiming family problems, money and the media as the reasons that ultimately led to the arrest of her husband, M. Sugu.

“Sugu went to the hospital on the day of the incident because my own family had become a problem - all due to money.

“My family, who has never helped me since I married Sugu seven years ago, suddenly appeared in my life after I had become successful and started borrowing money from my husband. This caused a lot of family problems,” she said in Malay, in the video uploaded to her channel.

She did not deny that Sugu was also partly to blame as he was drunk at the time of the incident but reiterated that he was not a drunkard.

The mother of two also claimed that media interference had caused disruption to their private lives over the past three months.

“After the media entered our lives, we no longer had privacy and found it difficult to produce more cooking videos or attend to our children. It was a difficult time for us,” she said.

She also apologised for deleting all the videos on her YouTube channel and promised to upload them again as soon as possible.

Pavithra said her husband was instrumental to her achievement as one of Malaysia’s most successful YouTube stars, adding that without Sugu, her channel would not have gained 786,000 subscribers and its videos viewed nearly 35 million times.

“You’re all aware that Sugu and I were cooking together from the very beginning. I hope you will continue supporting us as usual,” she said.

On July 20, former plantation labourer Sugu was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a sickle and was accused of hitting his wife. He pleaded not guilty to both charges. — Bernama