KUALA LUMPUR: A video clip of Felcra Berhad’s chief operating officer (COO) yelling at workers in an oil palm plantation which has gone viral on social media since Tuesday will be brought up at Felcra’s board of directors meeting, today.

Felcra chairman Datuk Nageeb Wahab said he was currently conducting an internal investigation to determine the true cause of the incident at the oil palm plantation in Kampung Serambi, Pekan, Pahang.

“We will make an internal decision on the matter. But to me, frankly speaking, if you’re used to working on a plantation, this is a norm but maybe nowadays probably the approach is different, but whatever it is, we are not saying we are right.

‘After tomorrow’s meeting, we will discuss how and what further action to consider,“ he told a press conference at Wisma Felcra in Setapak here today.

Nageeb said he did not view the incident as a serious matter, elaborating that Felcra COO, Mohd Khairi Mahamor was just scolding the workers without swearing or using any abusive language.

Asked whether the incident was the first of its kind, Nageeb said it was the first incident to be recorded and shared over social media.

Yesterday, a single-minute video featuring the COO scolding workers at an oil palm plantation because they did not reuse the fertiliser bags went viral. — Bernama

Below is the video that allegedly shows Mohd Khairi Mahamor scolding the felcra workers:



